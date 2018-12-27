Speech to Text for Alimony will no longer be tax deductible

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a refund. new information. a new tax rule has divorcing couples scrambling to sign on the dotted line before the end of the year. come 2019 ... alimony will no longer be deductible. waay 31's rodneya ross explains what you need to know as the year winds down. i talked to one lawyer who told me while one party is trying to get through these doors as fast as they can the other party is trying to draw it out as long as possible. attorney jonathan lusk says every year, he sees families trying to hold things together through the holidays. but this year is different because of the tax reform signed by president trump. come 2019 ...the spouse ordered to pay alimony will no longer be able to get a tax deduction on the payments. lusk tells me that's why some parties are trying to get to the courthouse this week. 'what he's trying to do, is he's trying to get to court as fast as possible, get a separation agreement signed and get a judge to rubber stamp that divorce judgment as soon as possible but most importantly in 2018 so he can deduct his alimony payments." lusk says the person getting alimony will benefit from the new rule, because it won't be considered taxable income... which is why they're drawing it out.lusk tells me the government expects to get seven billion dollars from the rule change. "the winner...the ultimate winner is the tax man because what was happening is obviously if someone is not audited people get away with tax fraud all the time." ll: the new tax law will go into effect on january 1st of 2019. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the alimony rule had been in place for 70-years. and get this ... anyone who makes changes to their divorce settlement in 20-19 could be subject