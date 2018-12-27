Speech to Text for Company fails to deliver products by Christmas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of i- 65... new this evening... anger from people who never received the gifts they ordered from a local company before christmast. tonight, we're hearing from the owner of the company. waay 31's scottie kay went to redline steel and learned what caused delays at the wall artcompany.. and what customers are saying about it. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "i'd like to, first off, apologize for anybody that did not receive their order." colin wayne is the founder and c-e-o of redline steel.. and says he's taking full responsibility after customers didn't receive gifts they'd ordered in time for christmas. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "i'm upset with myself because we didn't get this out. i made a promise to these customers and i wasn't able to deliver." because of the mistake, wayne says he expected to get complaints from customers across the country who ordered items online.. like one man in montana. joe barker, customer "if it was on a scale of one to ten, i would grade it like a minus 25." but wayne says some people took it too far. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "other bystanders and other competitors are actually attacking myself and my family and threatening my employees. they posted something with my home address and i've got a two-year-old daughter that's there." to answer the question many people are asking.. wayne says the back-up was due to a vital machine going down. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "a lot of it was out of our control." wayne says that machine feeds most of the equipment in the company's facility. he says he hired more people and worked longer hours to try and combat the issue.. but it didn't work. wayne says they then emailed every single person who would not receive their order when they were supposed to.. to let them know ahead of time. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "i wanted to have the integrity of letting them know so that they had a weekend to prep for christmas, versus a lot of other companies just not saying anything at all." but that wasn't enough for some customers.. like joe barker, who ordered three signs as christmas presents. joe barker, customer "they overpromise and underdeliver. they have horrible customer service. i shouldn't even say customer service. it's non-existent customer service." now, the company is offering those customers a refund and trying to get items out the door as soon as possible. joe barker says if he gets his signs for free, he may change his mind about the company. joe barker, customer "if that comes to fruition, maybe i might have a different look on the company, but right now, they're just horrible business partners and borderlines on absolute fraud." wayne says from here on out, he's going to work hard to regain his customers' trust. colin wayne, ceo of redline steel "we are going to do everything we can to make it right for everybody that got left out for this christmas delivery and moving forward this is a massive learning lesson for us at redline." ll tag: wayne says they've ordered the part they need to get this machine back up and running.. he said, by mid-january, they should beback to operating