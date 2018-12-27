Speech to Text for Madison County public works crews are on standby

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... public works crews are on standby with chain saws...ready to cut apart any trees which might come down in the storm. they're also watching flood-prone areas...like madison boulevard. that is where waay 31's kody fisher is live... kody... what are conditions like there? adlib one man in madison tells me during storms like this... its 50/50 with drivers... some are cautious and other drive waay too fast... pete brasseale has lived in madison nearly 30 years... pete brasseale/lives in madison "the last time we had something like this actually more of them were going fast than slow." he says he's seen a lot of careless driving on hughes road over the years. nats: madison public works is prepared to shut down flooded roads with these barrels... nats: that will have weights at the bottoms... so the high winds won't blow them over... mike gentle/madison public works "plus we have people that move barricades, so it makes them a little harder for them to move barrels. we ask people not to move those, cause there's a reason why they're out there." nats kody fisher "madison public works tells me blue recycling bins like this one can contribute to flooding when they get down here in storm drains and clog it up." mike gentle/madison public works "put them up on top of the curb, that way the water has a free flow going. if there's anything in that flow line its going to wash down to the inlets and that's when you have the inlets stopping up with debris." which is why it's hard to tell which areas will flood... mike gentle/madison public works "anywhere can flood any time. that goes back to your debris." some debris might be fallen trees... which is why they're ready with chainsaws to clear roads... because of flooding and driving concerns the brasseale family will be playing it safe... pete brasseale/lives in madison "we will be staying in most of the evening tonight and of course we do have weather alert radios." if a tree near you goes down public works says to call police... and they'll let them know where it is... so