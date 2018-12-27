Speech to Text for Man Arrested for Baseball Bat Beating

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

went down. ll intro: when i pulled into driveways here on woodall road, every neighbor i spoke with knew exactly why i was out here.. saying this isn't the first time they've had issues with this particular couple. josh stanley, neighbor "she was trying to wipe the blood off of her, and the cops pulled up, sat her down, and then the first responders got here." that's what josh stanley and his wife watched from their living room window christmas night.. but stanley says, unfortunately, it's something they've gotten used to. josh stanley, neighbor "we've heard window crashes, we've heard fights. it was a pretty normal scene for us. it's what we've seen before." according to decatur police, timothy hogan was arrested after his girlfriend was found standing in the middle of the road, covered in blood. police say she had been hit in the head with a baseball bat. josh stanley, neighbor "they're crazy. if the cops show up, we know where they're going. we know something happened across the street." in fact, he says he and his neighbors have had to call the cops on the couple multiple times. josh stanley, neighbor "i've got kids and i've got a family to take care of, so if it does get dangerous, we'll call." which stanley says isn't fair to his family. josh stanley, neighbor "i want them to be able to get outside and play, and most of the time they do, but with them out there, i definitely am cautious. most of the time, we don't let the kids go out at night for that reason." stanley believes the best solution is to separate the couple for good. josh stanley, neighbor "as long as she's the only one there, no problems. as long as he's the only one there, no problems. but as long as they're together, it's volatile and it definitely presents issues for all of the neighbors." reporting in decatur, sk,