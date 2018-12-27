Clear
Collard Greens Shortage Hits The South

Posted: Thu Dec 27 06:46:54 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 06:46:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

a food shortage will leave new year's eve dinner plates a little more bare across the south. collard greens are running low! a lot of it can be blamed on poor weather -- like hurricane michael -- which hurt georgia crops. farmers are short-- supermarkets are selling out -- and what's left is smaller and less tender than in year's past. this could mean for a bad 2019 -- as collard greens are meant to signify prosperity and good luck
