Fiery Crash on I-65

Posted: Thu Dec 27 05:46:40 PST 2018
this morning---traffi c is flowing again after a three vehicle crash shut down parts of i-65 in blount county... according to officials a tanker truck, a pickup truck and a car collided on 1-65 southbound near mile marker 287. emergency crews contained a diesel and gasoline spill... one person was injured in the crash -- but is expected to survive... time
