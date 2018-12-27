Speech to Text for Fiery Crash on I-65

this morning---traffi c is flowing again after a three vehicle crash shut down parts of i-65 in blount county... according to officials a tanker truck, a pickup truck and a car collided on 1-65 southbound near mile marker 287. emergency crews contained a diesel and gasoline spill... one person was injured in the crash -- but is expected to survive... time