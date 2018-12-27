Speech to Text for Arrested for Domestic Violence

off... this morning... one decatur man is behind bars after being charged with domestic violence... decatur police said a woman was hit in the head by her boyfriend -- timothy hogan. they said she was hit with a baseball bat! hogan was placed under arrest and charged with second degree domestic violence. he is at the morgan county jail