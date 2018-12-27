Speech to Text for Burglary At City Lumber Company

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this case. this morning--police are investigating a burglary that happened at a business in huntsville. huntsville police say when the manager at "city lumber company" arrived at work -- he noticed the business had been burglarized. they said the burglar shattered a window and the office door was forced open from the inside. t-v and four company cellphones were reported stolen. they tried to locate the phones with the built in locators -- but someone turned them