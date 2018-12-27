Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Arrested in Homicide Investigation

Arrested in Homicide Investigation

Posted: Thu Dec 27 05:41:33 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 05:41:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Arrested in Homicide Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

9-1-1. this morning---two men charged with murder are out of jail on bond. randy sanchez and vincent fuqua were arrested over the weekend for the murder of jose d'leon who was killed back in may. florence police said d'leon died of a gunshot wound. they told us it took them a while to get enough evidence to arrest the two men--however information is still being
Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events