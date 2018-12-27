Speech to Text for Arrested in Homicide Investigation

9-1-1. this morning---two men charged with murder are out of jail on bond. randy sanchez and vincent fuqua were arrested over the weekend for the murder of jose d'leon who was killed back in may. florence police said d'leon died of a gunshot wound. they told us it took them a while to get enough evidence to arrest the two men--however information is still being