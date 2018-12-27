Speech to Text for Shooting At Ashford Terrace

breaking news this morning: huntsville police are searching for a suspect who shot a man at a huntsville apartment complex the shooting happened at the ashford terrace apartments on wynn drive just north of university. that's where we find waay 31's will robinson-smith. will, what else do we know about the shooting. they're searching for a suspect who fled on foot. police responded to the shooting call around 3:45. when they arrived, they found one man who was shot in the stomach. he was transported to huntsville hospital in serious condition. it's not clear what may have led up to the shooting. a k-9 unit was brought in to help search for the suspect. if you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting live along wynn drive, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. this morning... we are now heading into day 6 of the search for a man accused of murder in decatur. decatur police say lashawn caudle shot and killed a man friday afternoon. it happened in a car outside parway place apartments. police say he knew the victim. they haven't released his name or a motive. but they say if you see caudle ...do not approach him. call 9-1-1.