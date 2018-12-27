Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's linden blake live in miami. still following breaking news this morning. right now, huntsville police are searching for a suspectwho they say shot a man at the ashford terrace apartments on wynn drive just north of university. the victim was transported to huntsville hospital in serious condition after police say he was shot in the stomach. a hepatitis a outbreak that could be spreading through the tennessee valley. they're asking doctors to be on the lookout. right now the alabama department of public health is focusing on jackson county ... to see if the infection might spread from there. president trump and first lady melania trump made a surprise visit to troops in iraq. a photo tweeted by the white house ... showed the president and first lady posing for with troops in uniform. the visit fulfills a promise made by the president to travel to an american war zone. the department of justice is asking federal judges to pause deadlines in some cases - because of a lapse in funding for department employees. a federal appeals court put on hold a lawsuit against president trump over proceeds from the trump international hotel in washington. this morning... we are now heading into day 6 of the search for a man accused of murder in decatur. decatur police say lashawn caudle shot and killed a man friday afternoon. it happened in a car outside parway place apartments. police say he knew the victim. they haven't released his name or a motive. this morning---two men charged with murder are out of jail on bond. randy sanchez and vincent fuqua were arrested over the weekend for the murder of jose d'leon who was killed back in may. florence police said d'leon died of a gunshot wound. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate? for 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news,