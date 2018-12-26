Speech to Text for Crimson Tide prepares to take on Sooners

ad-lib sports cross talk lynden blake here in south florida where the crimson tide are busy preparing for the sooners. oklahoma has heisman winner kyler murray on his side. so how are the tide preppring for him dylan moses weighs in on the competition. we want to go into the game with poise, we want to work each and every day to get better. we'eve been talking a lot about the offense, but tua is focused on the defense. "whether its a blitz or a blitz from the boundary, they do a good job, we just have to execute. now lauren cavasinni joins me she was at the tide practice today. yes mike locksley was there and he was talking about how he is balancing both coaching jobs. "when we play our last game here, i'll hit the ground running with maryland. he has a lot on his plate, we will have more coverage from miami tomorrow at 6 am, see you then, back to the studio. > one iowa man found something very unexpected in the basement of a building. he found more than two dozen motion picture reels dating back to the great depression! most of them appear to contain footage of historical events during the great depression. to see the films ... though ... he needs to digitize them. so far he's been able to digitize only 30 seconds from the hours of films he found.