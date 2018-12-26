Speech to Text for Officials report Hepatitis A outbreak in Jackson County

new information. tonight -- a hepatitis a outbreak that could be spreading through the tennessee valley has state health investigators on high alert! and they're asking doctors to be on the lookout, too. right now the alabama department of public health is focusing on jackson county ... to see if the infection might spread from there. thanks for watching at ten. i'm greg privett. waay31'skody fisher was in jackson county finding out what people there are doing to protect themselves... kody fisher "some people i'm talking to here in jackson county tell me the outbreak concerns them, because they haven't been vaccinated to protect against it." jane jones/lives in jackson county "it is scary to think that is a possibility here." the main at risk communities are drug users of all kinds... the homeless... because of unsanitary living conditions... and men who have sex with other men... jane jones/lives in jackson county "we're not by any means isolated from people that could carry that, so it's concerning." according to the centers for disease control and prevention... hepatitis a can live outside of the body for months... and is very resilient... which is one reason it is so contagious... along with symptoms not showing up for 2-7 weeks... jones is a caretaker... which makes her even more concerned about the outbreak... jane jones/lives in jackson county "i could pass that along to my mom, or an elderly person who surely doesn't need to have that." the vaccine for hepatitis a started being given widely in 1995... so if you were born before then and never had the vaccine... you need to be cautious of the hepatitis -- a outbreak in jackson county... nats: kody fisher "if you haven't been vaccinated, the easiest way to prevent getting it, or spreading it, is to wash your hands well. something jones tells me is one of things she will focus on even more now." jane jones/lives in jackson county "making sure i'm washing my hands more frequently and i may not go out as much." tag: the health department is making vaccines more available because of the outbreak... and they plan on going out into communities to vaccinate more people who are at risk ... like the homeless... reporting in jackson county... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the health department has sent an alert to doctors in the area to look out for this... because the symptoms are pretty generic... fever... fatigue... vomiting... abdominal pain... if left untreated it can lead to jaundice... in 2018... several state saw outbreaks of hepatitis a related to restaurants... the alabama health department told us... so far... that is not