Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fans Make Predictions on Orange Bowl

Alabama and Oklahoma square off on Saturday in Miami Gardens

Posted: Wed Dec 26 18:52:35 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 18:52:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events