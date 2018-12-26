Speech to Text for Law offers incentives for joining VFD

become a volunteer firefighter ... get your e-m-t training for free! it's happening across the state because of a new law. many shoals volunteer fire departments tell us ... they'are seeing a decline in recruitment. in fact ... the national fire protection association says volunteers are down 12- percent. that's over the last three decades. waay31's breken terry shows you how this new incentive works. i'm here at northwest shoals community college and starting this spring anyone who wants to take the emt course can get reimbursed by the state if they sign an agreement to be a volunteer firefighter or join a rescue squad. underwood-petersville volunteer firefighter tony eckle tells us it's getting harder to recruit people and that's why they've had a series of public meetings to inform people on how to join. eckle- getting new people in is important to us. the average volunteer firefighter has an average span of five years. under a new alabama law, if someone commits three years of service to a volunteer fire department or rescue squad they can get their emt license from northwest shoals community college and be reimbursed for the course. simpson- it's actually provided an avenue for our first responders and rescue units to come and complete the course and get tuition reimbursement with the commitment to serving their community. the college's house studies chair mark simpson tells us rural communities need more volunteer firefighters that are emt certified. simpson- as the population ages people are calling more for these resources and the need is out there especially in the remote areas where we don't have an ambulance service base there. simpson says people will save about 2,000 dollars he hopes this will encourage more people to serve their communities. simpson- it is my hope that this will encourage individuals that are serving in their communities to come back and get this education then go back and serve our communities because we need those people. look live tag: the emt course is a one semester program. if someone fails the course they will not be reimbursed. in muscle shoals bt waay31 news. governor ivey signed this bill into law last year and it is just now taking effect. simpson told us they hope to eventually expand the program to include paramedics as