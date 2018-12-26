Speech to Text for Students learn about owning businesses

new this evening. some north alabama high schoolers are about to become business owners! waay31's scottie kay is live in morgan county to explain how the new program will work ... and who will make it happen. scottie. parents i spoke with today say the new "creating entrepreneurial opportunities," or "c-e-o" program, is a homerun idea.. saying it's exactly what students in this area need. mike hayes, parent "kids have the possibility to learn everything." that's what mike hayes had to say after learning students in morgan county will soon have the opportunity to start an actual business. it's a part of a program where local businesses will partner with the school district, allowing students to learn the ins and outs of owning and operating a successful business. hayes is a business owner himself and says he thinks his daughter, who recently graduated from morgan county schools, definitely would've been interested in the program. mike hayes, parent "my daughter worked with me for a long time and she caught on quick. she loved it." while his daughter is no longer in school, hayes thinks there are plenty of other students who would be willing to try it out. mike hayes, parent "any of them that have the chance to just be on a job site and see what happens, they should get out and be hands-on. a lot of them might find that it might be something they want to do." and hayes isn't the only parent in favor of the new program. lisa gaines, parent "it's a good opportunity, because we've never had anything like this down here." and for any students who might be skeptical about the new program, hayes has a message. mike hayes, parent "it's kind of like going down a slide. you're scared at first, but if you get somebody to get you to do it, you'll really like it." right now, the program will only be available to about twenty or thirty students at west morgan, priceville, and falkville high schools, but school officials tell me they plan to expand the program to all morgan county schools as soon as they can. reporting live in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news the superintendent of morgan county schools told waay 31 decatur city schools will be adding the new entrepreneurial