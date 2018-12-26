Speech to Text for Holiday shopping breaks records

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and your community. happening right now. the christmas shopping season is still underway. a live picture from parkway place mall ... where shoppers are returning unwanted christmas gifts and using all those gift cards. americans spent 850- billion dollars this holiday shopping season. that's both online and in stores! we wanted to know if new sales tax regulations had any impact here locally. waay31s sierra phillips is live at parkway place mall in huntsville with what she learned. sierra. here at the mall the parking lot is packed-- i want you to take a look at how visible the after christmas rush is here-- and whether they did their shopping online or here in store--- shoppers and store owners i talked to today had mixed opinions on the first holiday spending season with a new online sales tax rule. gutherie - "i was a little bit frustrated with it because there was benefits" preston guthrie told me when he first heard alabama would start collecting sales tax for online purchases, he was annoyed. but it didn't change his habits much. gutherie "i was frustrated...but has it stopped me from shopping online? no" in june, the u-s supreme court ruled states could start collecting sales tax, even if sites didn't have a "brick and mortar" presence in that state. lewter- "that levels the playing field as they say" donald lewter owns a business that's been in huntsville for almost a hindered years-- he says they've managed to keep up with the shift, to onlineshopping. lewter "we compete generally all the way around" he says this year they made more sales from last year's holiday season .... "our sales have been up too -- so things are good" ...and he's glad this season's online and in person shopping had the same sales tax playing field lewter "its not fair to let them have a 9 percent advantage" a report from mastercard, which keeps track of holiday spending ... shows an increase of 5.1 percent this year overall-- online and in person-- and online sales alone increased by 19 percent shoppers have their own theories about why online buying is so popular. gutherie "sometimes 2 day shipping is a lot more convenient than getting out and about" most avid online shoppers told me today having to pay sales tax didn't make a difference to their holiday shopping. as for that 850-billion dollars spent ... that's just an estimate. the numbers could actually go up! in hsv sp