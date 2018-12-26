Speech to Text for Seven cases of Hepatitis A

breaking news as we come on the air this afternoon. hepititis- a is spreading through jackson county. you're taking a live look at the health department in jackson county. state health investigators say surrounding counties could be next. hepatitis-a is very contagious ... and is usually spread through unsanitary conditions. thanks for watching at four. i'm greg privett. waay 31's kody fisher is live right now in jackson county to explain where the outbreak is centered ... and what you can do to prevent it. kody. greg... the alabama department of health tells me seven people here in jackson county have gotten hepatitis a... right now they can't tell me if it is centered here in scottsboro or not... that is one reason they are sending out a warning... hepatitis a is easily spread... especially for people who use drugs... with or without needles... it can spread easily through a homeless community because of unclean living conditions... another high risk community is men who are sexually active with other men... the disease impacts your liver... and one reason it is so infectious is because you might not show symptoms for 15 to 50 days... an easy way to avoid getting it and prevent spreading it is washing your hands well... there is a vaccination for hepatitis a... so a lot of people don't have a reason to worry... the department of health tells me they are increasing the availability of vaccines for people who haven't gotten it yet... and in the coming weeks they will get out into the community to help vaccinate people who are at risk... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...