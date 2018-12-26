Speech to Text for Huntsville Animal Shelter offering free adoptions

could actually go up! new at six. right now -- pet adoptions are free at huntsville animal services. they're waiving the adoption fee through the end of the year. we wanted to know if it's encouraging people to give pets as gifts. we sent waay 31's rodneya ross to find out. despite concerns that animals given as christmas gifts find their way back to the shelters after people realize they can't take care of them huntsville animal services tells me this isn't as big of a problem as we think it is. "we do get a certain percentage of returns but it's very low. it's about 3% of our dogs and cats come back." doctor karen sheppard is the director of huntsville animal services. she tells me it's a misconception that dogs and cats given as presents, end up back at the shelter.a 20-13 study by the american society of the prevention of cruelty to animals says 86 percent of animals in the study given as gifts remained in their homes. "i know that i got a pet from my mom as a kid and it worked out great. so you know a lot of those dogs do work out really really well." i talked to a woman who was at the shelter adopting a new dog. she told me had two dogs but one passed away so she was getting another one. she told me she thinks pets as gifts are a good idea. sheppard "if for some reason someone adopts a cat or a dog and it's not working out we want them to bring it back to us." right now the shelter has 36 dogs up for adoption and 20 dogs waiting in the stray area. they tell me they encourage anyone interested to come pick one out and if it doesn't work out... london "i think it would be wonderful. yes, getting a pet for christmas, especially a child. it's very exciting." the shelter told me they're offering the free adoptions as a way to clear the shelters and give people an opportunity to add a pet to their home. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the shelter told us they don't do a background check for adopters. but they do talk to anyone interested and will deny an adoption