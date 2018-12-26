Speech to Text for Two Florence men arrested for murder are out on bond

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details. tonight -- two florence men charged with murder are out of jail. over the weekend -- police arrested the two men you see on your screen -- randy sanchez and vincent fuqua -- for the murder of jose d'leon. police said d'leon was found dead in his wood avenue apartment back in may. tonight we've learned both suspects have posted their bond, and are out of jail. waay31's breken terry is live rightnow ... with reaction from neighbors. breken? i am here along wood avenue and this is the apartment where jose d'leon was found dead. neighbors in the area tell me even though the two men who are accused of killing him have posted their bond they still feel safer knowing arrests have been made. moseley- we're so relieved and were so grateful to florence police department. sara moseley lives right next door to where 26 year old jose d'leon was found dead back in may. moseley- that poor kid was over there and young and he lost his life and we didn't know what was going on because it seemed to take a long time. florence police tell us it took them a while to get enough evidence to arrest randy sanchez and vincent fuqua for the murder. they said d'leon died of a gun shot wound and sanchez was friends with d'leon. moseley tells us after d'leon's murder they had a neighborhood meeting with florence police about safety in the area. moseley- it's taking neighbors being really vigilant and the police told us if you want to see things happen you've got to call us every time. wood avenue is a historic part of florence and moseley tells us there needs to be more change to make the area safer. moseley- the biggest thing is start enforcing some rules in the historic district and when i say rules we have slum lords, well known slum lords that live out in turtle point but keep property in downtown florence in shambles. moseley tells us although more needs to be done she does feel safer knowing police were able to arrest the men they say are responsible for d'leon's killers. moseley- i do feel safer now. moseley tells us she has seen more police doing patrols in the neighborhood. she hopes their increased presence will deter any more crime. live in flo bt