Speech to Text for Alabama Gearing Up for the Orange Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gearing up. lynden. we're down in miami. the alabama team is just a block away getting ready for dinner. the tide had their second practice earlier today and that's where waay 31s lauren cavasinni was scoping out how bands shaping up. alabama's offensive coordinator mike was out here at barry university today where the tide was practicing - but he told media earlier how's he handling being the head coach of maryland right now and coaching this tide team in the orange bowl. mike locksley/alabam a offensive coordinator: "you know i've been able to balance it. i'm going to take care of the job i have to do in preparing us for oklahoma. and then whenever i'm done there i'll put my maryland hat on. i'm trying to put things in place, a foundation in place, hiring some coaches, recruiting setting things up so once my time is done here and we play out last game here, i can hit the ground running for maryland." ll: locksley accepted this maryland job earlier this month on december fourth. he replaces former head coach d.j. durkin. reporting from miami, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports. linebacker dylan moses says these are the games they want to play in and coach saban is doing a good job of making sure they focus day to day, but they can't wait to play a qb of myler murray's caliber.