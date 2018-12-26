Speech to Text for Heavy rain prompts flash flood watches for Thursday & Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the pollution. widespread heavy rain will bring a risk for flash flooding to the entire tennessee valley thursday afternoon through friday morning. potentially 2-5 inches of rain could fall in 12-18 hours, which could lead to flash flooding and rising rivers, creeks, and streams. a flash flood watch is in effect from 6 pm thursday until 9 am friday for madison, morgan, limestone, marshall, lauderdale, colbert, franklin, lawrence, jackson, and dekalb counties in alabama and for lincoln county in tennessee. this includes all of the tennessee valley within the waay 31 coverage area. occasional light showers are possible from 4 am through about 1 pm thursday. the heaviest rain will begin between 3 pm and 5 pm across northwest alabama, including florence, muscle shoals, tuscumbia, waterloo, leighton, cherokee, russellville, and moulton. the heavy rain will track eastward into huntsville, madison, athens, decatur, hartselle, laceys spring, and fayetteville starting between 5 pm and 7 pm. the heavy rain will increase starting between 7 pm and 9 pm around scottsboro, hollywood, bridgeport, guntersville, boaz, fort payne, collinsville, section, and geralidine. the rain will fall through thursday night and friday morning. the heaviest rain will begin slackening after 10 pm, then mostly light rain will linger after midnight. some occasional heavy rain will be possible, especially over sand mountain. rain will diminish after 6 thanks, stephen.