Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mugshots of Suspects Should Be Released

Mugshots of Suspects Should Be Released

Posted: Wed Dec 26 08:40:34 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 08:40:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Mugshots of Suspects Should Be Released

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today---workers at the colbert county jail told waay 31 they will release the mugshotsof the two surviving suspects who lured a man to a house so they could rob him on christmas eve. tuesday...zachary bratton and madison newsome were booked into the colbert county jail. when the "would-be" robbery victim was jumped ... he pulled a gun and killed the suspect. the shooter will not face any charges because police
Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events