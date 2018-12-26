Clear
4.8 Earthquake Effects Italian City

Posted: Wed Dec 26 08:15:42 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 08:15:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new this morning--- a 4.8 maginitude quake triggered by italy's mount etna volcano has effected eastern sicily. the volcano slightly injured 10 people and prompted frightened italian villagers to flee their homes. italy's officials said the quake, at 3:19 a.m.---was part of a swarm of some 1,000 tremors linked to etna's ongoing eruption
