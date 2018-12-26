Speech to Text for 4.8 Earthquake Effects Italian City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning--- a 4.8 maginitude quake triggered by italy's mount etna volcano has effected eastern sicily. the volcano slightly injured 10 people and prompted frightened italian villagers to flee their homes. italy's officials said the quake, at 3:19 a.m.---was part of a swarm of some 1,000 tremors linked to etna's ongoing eruption