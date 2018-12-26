Speech to Text for Rescuers Use Drones To Find Survivors

u-s from mexico. new information this morning on the deadly tsunami in indonesia. right now drones are being used to look for survivors in remote parts of the country affected by the massive wave. here is new video of the damage in the western part of the country. the krakatau volcano continues to erupt. it's suspected the eruption triggered underwater landslides which lead to the tsunami. as of this morning 430 people are confirmed dead...and 150 others are still missing.