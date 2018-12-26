Speech to Text for Better Shopping Deals After Christmas

with christmas now in the rear view mirror, a lot of folks are starting to think about returning some of those unwanted christmas gifts. it's also a busy time for people shopping for new gifts and hunting for after-christmas sales. waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us live this morning to break down the trends and potential pitfalls you might face when hitting the stores. will? as far as new holiday shopping, according to the national retail federation, about 50 percent of consumers say they will be taking advantage of after-christmas shopping in brick and mortar stores, while 45 percent said they would be going online. however, you might want to fight the urge to rush out for new gifts right away. according to the website retail-me-not, it's best to wait until after january 1 sto get better deals at stores. as for returns, the retail federation says 17 percent of people of people will be heading to the stores for return or exchange gifts and 27 percent will be cashing in those gift cards. one thing to be aware of though is that if you're returning electronics, that may hit you in the wallet since some retailers can charge a restocking fee of up to 15 percent, according to retail-me-not. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.