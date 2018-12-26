Speech to Text for Holiday Trash Pickup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

championship. there are some garbage route adjustments this week due to the christmas holiday. here in huntsville, pickup schedules are pushed back two days. its so crews will be out today for people who usually get monday pick up. they'll be out thursday for collections that normally happen on tuesday. and friday ... they'll be picking up garbage that's usually on the curb on wednesdays. then on saturday ... crews will work the normal thursday routes. for people in athens and florence, your garbage pickup is pushed back by one day. so today crews will pick up garbage normally collected on tuesdays.