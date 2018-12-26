Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. huntsville police are also looking for a pair of women who they say shot into a home early christmas morning. we brought you the story as breaking news. it happened on wilkinson drive, off meridian street in north huntsville. police on scene told waay-31 the shooters know the people who live in the home. police are still actively looking for the suspect from the shooting on viscount drive. it happened in huntsville ... just after nine christmas eve. the shooting sent one man to the hospital. however...he's expected to be okay. workers at the colbert county jail told waay 31 they will release the mugshotsof the two surviving suspects who lured a man to a house so they could rob him on christmas eve. tuesday...zachary bratton and madison newsome were booked into the colbert county jail. right now drones are being used to look for survivors in remote parts of the country affected by the tsunami in indonesia. the krakatau volcano continues to erupt. it's suspected the eruption triggered underwater landslides which lead to the tsunami. as of this morning 430 people are confirmed dead...and 150 others are still missing. a seven year old girl died in border patrol custody just two weeks ago. her funeral was held tuesday - christmas day - in her native guatemala. jakelin caal maquindied less than 48 hours after she arrived at the u-s border with her father. university of alabama coach nick saban suspended 3 of his players before the upcoming orange bowl game against oklahoma. alabama starting left guard deonte brown ... tight end kedrick james ... and offensive tackle elliott baker were all suspened. because of quote ... a violation of team rules and policies. saturday... alabama will take on oklahoma at 8 in the orange bowl. waay 31's lynden blake and lauren cavasinni are in miami to cover the game. of course the winners of the cotton bowl and orange bowlwill go on to play each other in the national championship. christmas is behind us and now plenty of people are looking to make returns or are hunting for post-christmas deals. if you're in the latter group, you're in good company. about 50 percent of consumers say they will be in brick and mortar stores looking for sales, according to the national retail federation. as for returns, the retail federation says 17 percent of people of people will be heading to the stores for return or exchange gifts. be aware that for electronic items or items that have been opened, you may have to pay a restocking fee of up to 15 percent. bill? happening today...the first day of a four-month-long shut down of a road in new market. buddy williamson road between mint springs road and old limestone road is closing so crews can construct a new bridge. drivers will need to use phillips road as a detour. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?