Speech to Text for Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission helps feed those in need

in the national championship. today many people around the tennessee valley got the chance to take a break ... and celebrate christmas with their families and friends. some folks, though, didn't get to enjoy that blessing. they need a helping hand. so about 75 volunteers gave that help ... at the 43rd annual downtown rescue mission's christmas banquet. waay 31's rodneya ross was there and talked to people giving and gratefully receiving. i met one man graduated from the programs here at downtown rescue mission now he works security for them and he tells me this is why he's so happy to be able to help others. reynolds "i got out of jail october 2012. i was hooked on methamphetamine . i was pretty much homeless. i hit the end of my road. it was time to do something different." chris reynolds told me that "something different" was coming to the downtown rescue mission and entering one of their programs. reynolds says he gave his life to christ while at the mission. now, he's dedicated to helping others. "since i graduated i'm now taking biblical counseling. i'm also going to start attending college after that for a two year degree." reynolds says over the years ... life hasn't been easy -- especially around the holidays. "you think about things. you have no family. you've pretty much closed out all of them roads in your life so to restore those relationships you know takes time." he told me that's why the christmas banquet at the mission is so important. today more than 300 people got meals. one woman serving those meals ... has been volunteering for 14 years. she says christmas is a time to show someone who has nothing what service is all about. roberts "i think they enjoy the fact that we serve them where they can sit back and relax and enjoy their families." in addition to serving dinner ... the children staying at the mission all received christmas presents they were able to open with their mothers. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news