Police search for Viscount Drive shooting suspect

police are still actively looking for the suspect from the shooting on viscount drive. it happened in huntsville ... just after nine christmas eve. the shooting sent one man to the hospital. he's expected to be okay. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. merry christmas. tonight ... waay 31's kody fisher learned more about what happened... from a neighbor who lives on viscount drive. greg... the woman i'm talking to says the shooting that happened right in this area of viscount drive is incredibly sad... because it happened on christmas eve... this woman lives on viscount drive... she doesn't want to be identified because police are still investigating... and have not found the person responsible... she had just gotten home from last minute grocery shopping when the shooting happened... neighbor "all i heard was 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' and i didn't know what it was. i knew it was a gun." she knows that because she's a veteran... when police arrived... she heard her neighbor describe what happened... neighbor "screamin' at the cops talkin' about 'he tried to barge his way in and i didn't let him in. he started firing.' i didn't hear much after that." the huntsville police department did not have any updates on the investigation... the man who was shot is still not cooperating with police... so its difficult for them to find the person responsible... from this woman's perspective... her neighborhood is typically safe... but this shooting is another reminder for her to always be aware of what is going on around her... neighbor "it was concerning only because it was on christmas eve, but at the same time, anything can happen at any moment." we will continue to follow this story closely... as soon as we know more about the suspect... and the person who was shot we'll let you know... reporting in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... unfortunately, that's not the only shooting that took place