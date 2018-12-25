Speech to Text for Grissom High Students Spread Holiday Cheer

christmas. local high school students delivered gifts to students at a huntsville elementary school. the key club and student council at grissom high school raised money for the gifts for english as a second language students at mcdonnell elementary's pathway program. santa and his helpers came by and - for some kids - it was their first encounter with the man in red. its so exciting when they said they were going to do it for us, it takes a lot...makes us feel really good knowing that these kids are going to have a good christmas the pathways program teaches new els students about american