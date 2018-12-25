Speech to Text for Parents Win $500 Million Dollars From North Korea

a judge awarded $500 millionto the parents of otto warmbier in theif wrongful death lawsuit against north korea. warmbier died just days after he was released from a north korean detention center. he'd been held there for 17 months. warmbier's family testified that otto returned with quote, "severe brain damage and was in a non-responsive state." north korea denied warmbier experienced any torture while he