Parents Win $500 Million Dollars From North Korea

Posted: Tue Dec 25 07:53:39 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 25 07:53:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

a judge awarded $500 millionto the parents of otto warmbier in theif wrongful death lawsuit against north korea. warmbier died just days after he was released from a north korean detention center. he'd been held there for 17 months. warmbier's family testified that otto returned with quote, "severe brain damage and was in a non-responsive state." north korea denied warmbier experienced any torture while he
