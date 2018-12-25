Speech to Text for Christmas Gifts for Immigrants in Texas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today... a christmas delivery to undocumented immigrant children at one part of the u-s mexico border. the league of united latin american citizens, along with people from brownsville, texas, made food and bought toys for the kids at the border in matamoros, mexico. mexico recently started a new policy that allows asylum- seekers to wait in mexico as applications are being processed.