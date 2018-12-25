Speech to Text for Outgoing of Secretary of Defense

the shooting. -- outgoing defense secretary james mattis delivered a christmas message to troops across the world.. since washington crossed the delaware on christmas of 1776 american troops have missed holidays at home to defend our experiment in democracy. to all you lads and lasses holding the line in 2018 - on land, at sea, or in the air - thanks for keeping the faith. merry christmas, and may god hold you safe. the message was recorded a day before generalmattis resigned from his position...and a few days before he signed an order from the president to withdraw u-s