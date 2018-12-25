Speech to Text for Police Dog Killed in Shooting

mia. new thi smorning...a florida police officer shot a man accused of shooting and killing a police dog in the parking lot of a mall. the sheriffs say the gunman, a known gang member...shot at deputies and wounded the police dog while running away. he was then shot by police. the other two men who were with him are now in custody. "as the k-9 was released to take him into custody, he turned. he was running and firing at the same time. he shot the dog, the dog was still able to make it to him." butted with "it's very unfortunate, but at least there's no deputies dead, there's no civilians dead and we got two very, very dangerous people off the street right now." and heres a look at the procession for the fallen k9 officer...whose name was cigo...he later died at a veterinarian emergency center from his injuries. the mall to the west of west palm beach was locked