Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the door. we will first get to will robinson smith... will? huntsville police are searching for two women they say shot into a home early this morning in north huntsville. you're taking a look at some new video of the damage. i counted at least three bullet holes that mark this home. the homeowner was not home at the time of the shooting. this morning, huntsville police are searching for a suspect involved a shooting in madison county...that left one person injured. it happened on viscount drive by pulaski pike around 9:30 last night the victim---in his 30s or 40s-- was taken to the hospital and is suspected to be okay. police tell us three people lured the victim to a home on gusmus avenue---with a plan to rob him---but the victim pulled out his gun and shot and killed one of his would be robbers--- malaivee hawkins. the two surviving suspects are madison newsome and zachary bratton. we are working to get the mug shot of these two and will update you on air and online. the stock market had it's worst christmas eve in history - closing down 653 points. it came off a week which was the worst for the market in seven years...and a december which is the worst months for stocks, percentage wise, since the great depression. happening today --- the government shut down continues. combine the shutdown with the president's comments about the fed...and an ominous phone call from the treasury secretary...and some call it a trifecta for stock market problems. a man shot and killed in decatur and this morning police are looking for the person they say is responsible. lashawn caudle faces murder charges after they say he shot a man in his car. that man later died of his injuries. police say the two men knew each other. if you see caudle, do not approach him - call 9-1-1 immediately. an illegal gambling operation run out of a building disguised as a church. it happened in decatur. timothy rogers of huntsville and donnaweir of mississippi are now charged in connection to the case. 17 illegal gambling machines were siezed from the old mccollum's catfish building on terry parkway. the gifts continue to come in for a little girl in athens who lost her mother to a car crash. six- year- old mia landinger is now being raised by her grandmother, debbie dollar. her mom died in the crash in cullman county earlier this year. dollar -- said she had no idea how she was going to pay for christmas gifts after she paid to bury her daughter. an elkmont woman is hosting a christmas meal for anyone who'd like to attend...and she is doing it for a very special reason. hope gibson's son -- landon -- passed away in 2014. she is hosting the meal in his honor. it starts this morning at 10-30 at the ole gin house in elkmont. the doors won't close until all the food is gone. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as