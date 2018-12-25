Speech to Text for Gary's gift from God

it's christmas eve. no better time to tell you about gary's gift from god. gary taylor has a lot of friends here in the tennessee valley. whether he's working his job at star market ... or on the radio ... gary is a man of faith. i got the chance to spend some time with gary ... during his radio show. <<nats >a high voltage message . spreading the word of god. <nats of gary > <18-26-04 >"i'm a radio dj doing my show." gary taylor is an announcer on christian radio station . wdjl. here at christmas . and year round . gary considers his broadcasting a gift from god. <18-26-12 >"radio's always been something i wanted to do. it's been my dream and my heart's desire." gary says he's living his answered prayer. <18-26-12 >"i've always wanted to do it and it's been my passion." on- air and off . the airwave warrior constantly praises god. <18-26-38 >"i try to live for him and tell others about him." gary's listeners often tell him . he helps strengthen their faith. <18-27-20 >"i have people come up to me all the time and say, 'thank you for praying for me and my family.' and that really touches my heart when they do that." <18-20-51 >"gary is a sweet, kind person and his personality shows it and when he's on the air, you feel it. you feel it on the airways." dorothy sandifer owns wdjl. <18-18-09 > "i'm very proud of it. yeah. i thank god that i have the opportunity to own a christian radio station. not just a radio station, but a christian radio station." <18-20-22 >"people call in and tell just what god has done for them and they let us know that they appreciate this station. it makes a difference in people's lives here in the tennessee valley." a small radio station . with a big purpose. gary taylor says you can feel it on the air . and in the air. <18-28-16 >"every day. yes. and god's presence is here. this campus is anointed."> you can listen to gary's radio show on wdjl. you can listen to gary's radio show on wdjl. monday and friday afternoons from 2:30 'til four.