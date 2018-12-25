Speech to Text for Market drops more than 600 points

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- the dow jones industrial average is down more than 650 points. this is the biggest christmas eve decline ever. this week has been the market's worst in more than seven years. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. merry christmas eve. tonight, waay 31'skody fisher talked with people impacted by this bear market. people in huntsville told him they're trying their best to enjoy christmas...des pite the worst christmas eve trading day in the history of the stock market. ross weaver/owns stocks "that's depressing. you obviously don't want to end the year on a down note like that." ross weaver says watching the worst financial month in the market since the great depression has not been good for his 4-o-1 k, or his other investments... ross weaver/owns stocks "its been giving back a lot of gains that we made over the last year." president trump tweeted today the federal reserve is to blame... because they just raised interest rates by point two five percent... waay 31's political analyst waymon burke told me the fed raises interest rates when they think inflation might become a problem... according to abc news ... some financial experts say the trade war with china... and instability at the white house are contributing factors for the plunge in the markets... weaver says he plans on trying not to panic... and remember the market has a history of peaks and valley's... ross weaver/owns stocks "i try to think for the long term and the long term is you ride the ups and downs, but you never like to see a huge volatile swing like that." waymon burke told kody that the federal reserve's interest rate hike will impact people when they try to get loans forhouses