Speech to Text for Community supporting girl who lost her mother

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... the athens community is rallying behind a little girl after she lost her mother in a car accident earlier this month. six- year- old mia landinger is now being raised by her grandmother who unexpectedly had to bury her daughter after she was killed in a car wreck in cullman county. waay31's scottie kay talked with mia's grandma about how she plans to make it through the holidays after this tragic loss. mia's grandma debbie dollar told me she had no idea how she was going to buy christmas presents for her mia after she had to plan a funeral for her daughter... but thanks to the community, she says her granddaughter will be having a very merry christmas. debbie dollar, mia's grandma "it's really hard, and the holidays don't make it any easier, but i try to put on a brave face for mia. you have to when you've got a little one." debbie dollar is now raising her six-year-old granddaughter mia landinger after her mother april, was killed in a car accident two weeks ago. debbie dollar, mia's grandma "nobody wants to bury a child. if you have children, just keep them close. make sure you tell them you love them. you can't tell them that enough." while dollar says she was close to her daughter, she says mia and april were inseparable. debbie dollar, mia's grandma "they were really close. they would get in there on my bed and play 'abc mouse' and watch movies. they'd go to the mailbox and they'd go to the playground." but now, mia will have celebrate christmas without her mom.. which is why one man decided to help raise money for christmas gifts. mark white, raising money for mia "i thought about my daughter, who was about to turn five years old, and i thought about what it would be like if she didn't have her mom, and what difficulties they'd be facing if her grandmother had to take care of her." but dollar says mia is taking it better than expected. debbie dollar, mia's grandma "she said, 'it's okay, nana, you're going to take care of me.'" and she's hopeful that, with all the help they've gotten from the community, they're going to be okay. debbie dollar, mia's grandma "we'll just take one day at a time and trust the lord to get me though it and help me." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news mark white told waay 31 more than three thousand dollars was