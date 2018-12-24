Speech to Text for Over a dozen gambling machines seized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- we're learning more information about an illegal gambling operation busted by police in decatur. they seized dozens of electronic gaming systems from the old mccollum's seafood restaurant building. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. merry christmas eve. police say the gambling operation was disguised as a church! waay 31'srodneya ross is there now after talking with neighbors to see what they knew about the phony church. it's hard to see now, but the life's church sign is still in the widow of this building. police say complaints led them to discover it was nothing more than a gambling joint. neighbors i talked to told me they were completely clueless. we didn't know anything about it until we seen it on the news." horace moore has lived in this neighborhood for three decades. he told me he noticed a gaming sign at the old restaurant before it was taken down and replaced by the church signs. he said his wife told him something was going on but he didn't catch on. "there had been some traffic in and out but nothing bad. not a lot of traffic. not a lot of cars at one time. some going and coming." friday investigators with the decatur police department seized 17 electronic gaming systems from the storefront. investigators also found a system comprised of video surveillance and bells to warn of police, which is a violation of state law. police charged timothy roberts and an employee,donna weir,with promoting gambling. moore tells me he can't believe this happened in his neighborhood. "my wife kept saying something was wrong but i wasn't smart enough to know it i guess." police tell me they after receiving multiple complaints, they used an undercover agent to catch them in the act and the agent had to use a secret code word to get into the building. in decatur rr waay 31 news investigators say roberts was out on bond for possession of a gambling device and promoting gambling from a previous arrest back in 2017. he has pled not guilty in the case and