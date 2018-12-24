Speech to Text for First trailing dog joins police force

funding this thursday. new at five... the tuscumbia police department has a new four legged officer who specializes in tracking people. waay31's breken terry shows us how eli the trailing dog is a much needed asset to the shoals area. the tuscumbia police department is now home to the shoals first trailing dog, which means he can find people in missing person cases quickly. woodrum- he's done trails up to 72 hours. he's had success with that. he's done case work in utah and florida. tuscumbia police officer john woodrum is eli's handler. woodrum did a demonstration for us to show eli's tracking skills. tuscumbia police chief tony logan touched a rag and in a matter of minutes eli used it to find him. woodrum- he is scent discriminate. so i introduce a scent to him if we can collect a good scent on a missing person or evidence and he will completely focus on that scent. logan tells us eli is a huge asset to the department. logan- it really expands our capabilities for serving the public. we have several programs in the city scope 310 where there are special needs adults and children. we also have the ability now with our citizens who have dementia as a way to help locate them. logan says he plans to let other departments use eli if needed. logan- if we get the missing person call or missing child call it gives us the ability of providing a resource we used to not have. a donor out of chicago gave the police department a grant so they could get eli and train his handler. in tuscumbia bt waay31. eli and his handler will have continual training. he will be able to serve for at least 10 years because he's only