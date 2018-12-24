Speech to Text for Last minute holiday shopping spree

happening right now... with the clock ticking ... shopping center parking lots are packed as christmas eve winds down. the sheriff's office has warned ... we could see traffic tie ups since shoppers are still out in force. thanks for joining us. i'm greg privett. adding to the problem ... many shoppers had to hit the stores late today because their online orders haven't shown up. waay 31's brittany collins is live at a big shopping destination in jones valley right now. that's where she caught up with some people who are making their last dash to the stores. though many shoppers admit to waiting until the last minute to do thier christmas shopping, some tell me the items they ordered online still haven't come in the mail yet...so now, today they had to come up with a back up plan. jessica threat is from new york city--- visiting her family in huntsville...but she flew down empty handed. i ordered some presents online, so they're being delayed. or they're being custom made, so they might arrive after christmas. she's doing some last minute shopping and admits it's been stressful. i want them to have something unwrapped under the tree that makes me think of them. according to the national retail federal, a retail trade association, 7 percent of shoppers are still buying last minute christmas gifts. 56 percent of them went shopping on "super saturday," the last saturday before christmas. i'm not feeling too too stressed today because we got everything done, well my wife did. except for me. i'm always a last minute shopper. last year, fedex, ups and the u.s. postal service experienced some delays with holiday deliveries. this year, they're expecting better results. still ... other shoppers say they'd rather shop last minute than to order online. jason jones did online christmas shopping last year and though the items were marked as on the way, they didn't make it by christmas. sometimes they say they will, but it won't be until the day after christmas. then you end up getting a piece of paper with what you're getting. i try to start shopping right around thanksgiving just so i don't have that problem. there was a couple of gifts that was like, i don't know if i want to do this or that so it became last minute accidentally. retailers tell me, though it's been busy all day today, they're expecting a huge turnout the day after christmas when people return items. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay