Speech to Text for Christmas Service at Milton Frank Stadium

the doors have just opened at milton frank stadium for this year's massive christmas service held by willowbrook baptist. that's where we find waay 31's kody fisher. kody? this is the sixth time in the past nine years willowbrook baptist has held this event, which started over at joe davis stadium back in 2009. between 5000 and 6000 people show up every year and only about a third of those are church members. the rest are folks in the community who want to come together for the holiday. the event will include carols, a christmas message and will be capped off with fireworks. huntsville police are on hand to help direct traffic and get everyone into the event safely. reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31