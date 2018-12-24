Clear
Gas Prices Cheaper in Rocket City

Posted: Mon Dec 24 15:44:48 PST 2018
food is gone. new information about gas prices in the rocket city. if you've filled up your tank recently for holiday driving ... you may have noticed gas prices are a little cheaper. according to gas buddy ... gas prices in huntsville have fallen 3 cents in the past week. right now, the average price is 2 dollars and 3 cents. the national average is 2 thirty- one. and if you're getting a late start to your holiday travels ... here's a look at what you can expect to pay in surrounding cities. if you're heading toward chattanooga ... the price for gas there is at least two dollars. in birmingham ... you'll pay just over two bucks. in nashville ... a big difference. the price there is somewhere around two dollars and 30 cents. and in atlanta ... the price for gas
