Speech to Text for Family Giving Back in Honor of Son

new at four... a elkmont woman who lost her son is doing all the giving she can this holiday season. hope gibson's son, landon, passed away in 20-14. since then, gibson has made it a christmas tradition to give back to the community in memory of landon. this year, she plans to host a large christmas meal for anyone who wants to attend. waay 31's scottie kay talked with hope about why she's feeding strangers. ll intro: hope gibson is expecting to see dozens of people walk through the door here at the ole gin house on christmas day for a nice holiday meal... she told me she has enough food to feed hundreds of people.. and won't turn anyone away. hope gibson, preparing meal "it's about giving. that's what we like to do on christmas." hope gibson and her family spend their christmas day a little differently than most... this year, instead of sitting around the tree, unwrapping presents, they'll be serving free, hot meals to strangers. hope gibson, preparing meal "it's me, my husband, my mom, and my kids. we put it together and we made it happen." and it's all in memory of her son, landon, who passed away in 20-14. hope gibson, preparing meal "he was special needs. he was always in a wheelchair and had a feeding tube and stuff. they didn't think he would live past five and he lived to be thirteen." even with that loss, gibson considers her family blessed. hope gibson, preparing meal "we have what we need, so it's just time for us to give back." in fact, this isn't the first time, gibson's family has given back to the community. for five years, they've taken gifts to the hospital where landon passed away. hope gibson, preparing meal "sick kids in the hospital, we've been there. we might not have been there on christmas, but we've been there and hospitals are no fun." and gibson expects the community christmas meal to become another family tradition. hope gibson, preparing meal "we'll all be together. it's not like we're in different placeswe're all together, but we're doing for the community. so, it's fun, we laugh, we cut up, we have friends who volunteer." gibson says she plans to continue reaching out to help others for years to come. hope gibson, preparing meal "this is christmas to us." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the doors at the ole gin house in elkmont will open at 10:30 tomorrow morning. gibson says they won't close until all the