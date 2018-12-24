Speech to Text for Robbery Ends with 1 Dead

privett, dan shaffer has the evening off. police say three people tried to rob the man around 4 this morning at a home on gusmus avenue in muscle shoals. but, that would-be victim was able to turn the tables. he shot back and killed one of the robbers ... and hurting another. neighbors here along gusmus avenue did not want to speak with us on camera but said they are shocked this quiet neighborhood was turned upside down this morning. police tell us they believe this all started with a planned robbery. but, something went wrong ... and the shooter was able to defend himself. muscle shoals police tell us zachary bratton, madison newsome, and malaivee hawkins lured their intended victim to newsome's grandmothers home on gusmus avenue with the intent to rob him. police said bratton and hawkins jumped the man. that's when he pulled a gun and shot both bratton and hawkins. bratton was taken to a hospital and later released, but hawkins was killed.police tell us newsome and bratton will be charged with first degree robbery. muscle shoals police also said the shooter who apparently defended himself, was questioned but will be released soon. they are not releasing his name. muscle shoals police tell us they will present this case to a grand jury and more charges could be filed. live in muscle shoals bt waay31.