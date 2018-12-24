Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. . there is a huge power outage in south huntsville from mountain gap road...which is south to green mountain road. there is also onealong bailey cove road east to green mountain. service will be restored as quickly as possible.the cause is unknown at this time. investigators are looking for the cause of a fire which left a damaged a home in madison county only a few days before christmas. the fire happened sunday at a home on moores mill road. it took crews just a few minutes to put out the fire. while no people were hurt, we're told the family's pet died in the fire. an investigation is still underway into a wreck that caused the death of a buckhorn high school senior jordan collier. so far, no alabama state troopers have not filed charges against the driver who fled the scene of the three- car wreck. someone accidentally drove their s-u-v through the side of a lawrence county church during the service. it happened at the first missionary baptist church in town creek on sunday morning. investigators said the driver has a brace on his leg, which caused him to lose control. only one woman inside was hurt. it is day three of the government shutdown...and it's expected to continue until at least the 28th, but more likely into the new year. this is direct from the acting chief of staff nick mulvany. he made the comments during a weekend interview on fox news. house democratic leader, nancy pelosi, said quote, "the new house democratic majority will swiftly pass legislation to re-open government in january, we want to get you the newest information this morning on the deadly tsunami in indonesia. right now there is a warning about a possible second wave. the newest numbers from abc have 281 people dead - 57 more missing - and 1000 others hurt. more than 600 apartments and houses - as well as nine hotels were destroyed. the krakatoa volcano continues to erupt. a dekalb county man is charged for a murder across the state line in georgia. sam street of valley head is accused of shooting and killed justin alfrey in rising fawn, georgia. both men are from dekalb county. waay 31 is still waiting to hear back from officials on if street will be extradited to georgia since that's where the murder happened. a massive christmas eve celebration is taking place tonight in the rocket city. willowbrook baptist church will hold a service at milton frank stadium tonight that's expected to bring out thousands of people. doors open at 4:30 this afternoon with a pre-service t- shirt cannon and football giveaway just before 5. after the roughly hour- long service, the event will be capped off with a fireworks display. if you plan to attend, you might want to leave early or carpool to get to the event. happening today---the university of alabama football team heads to miami for their first practive ahead of the orange bowl. the game is this saturday---betw eed the tide and theoklahoma sooners. waay 31's lynden blake and lauren cavasinni will be in miami bringing you coverage on all