Speech to Text for Family & Friends Dealing with Teen's Death in Madison Co.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

her school. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. collier was laid to rest friday. tonight ... waay 31's kody fisher talked with her family ... who says her impact was felt far and wide ... and will be forever remembered. kody. greg, for everyone who drives by ... this memorial on the side of maysville road will serve as a reminder of jordan collier. for several people close to her... they're carrying memories of jordan everywhere they go. nats: haylen damron is jordan colliers fiance... he's joining the navy... which is the inspiration behind the tattoo honoring jordan... nats: haylen damron/jordan's fianc "everywhere i travel she's going to be with me." they met at 6 years old... and started dating at 16... damron says he and jordan were like two puzzle pieces... haylen damron/jordan's fianc "showed me the way and set me up for everything." jordan's mom december will carry her memory everywhere with these angels wings on her shoulder... because she says jordan is an angel now looking over the whole family... her younger brother carter still can't believe she's gone... carter may/jordan's brother "she was the best sister i could ever ask for." this holiday season will not be an easy one... michael may/jordan's step dad "this christmas is going to be a little tough." they keep holding on to the many stories of all the good she brought to the world... some fellow classmates told them of how she... as a senior... would go up to lonely looking freshman and help them make friends... one girl even said jordan helped save her life while she was depressed and contemplating suicide... by simply being her friend and checking up on her... to her family... those stories mean... michael may/jordan's step dad "the world. it makes me very happy inside as a parent to know she was so good." which is why he's angry because of the wreck. michael may/jordan's step dad "i'm sure justice will eventually prevail." nats: every time damron looks down at this tattoo he'll think of jordan... and how god had other plans in store for her... haylen damron/jordan's fianc "god was basically sayin, 'she's given you everything you needed to continue. she can't do anything else for you. you're going to have to finish it.'" michael may/jordan's step dad "she did all the good that was necessary here and god needed her home." there were three cars involved in the accident... the jeep that investigators say came over the center line... and a pick up truck the jeep crashed into as well. jordan's family tells me they are praying for the driver of the truck... because they know they were a victim in this whole accident... just like jordan was... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...