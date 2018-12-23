Speech to Text for Sunny & cool to start Christmas week

arrive. storm force 31's meteorologist chris smith is here with a look at the forecast. sunday evening will dry out, so weather doesn't look too bad for you if you're going to dinner with your holiday guests from out of town. you'll probably want the jackets, though, as temperatures drop quickly through the 40s. our holiday week comes with ups and downs. christmas eve will be dry with some sunshine. expect a chilly morning in the lower 30s and a cool afternoon topping out around 50 degrees. christmas day will be mainly cloudy with spotty areas of light rain around. not everyone will get the rain. the morning will be cold with lower 30s. the afternooon will be cool with lower 50s. wednesday will be a transition day that will be marked by steady warming and a high temperature in the lower 60s. widespread heavy rain will fall on thursday and friday morning before clearing out friday afternoon. the break from rain will last through saturday. more rain will arrive on sunday. longer range forecasts indicate a warm start to 2019. sharp cooling and below normal temperatures appear to be increasingly probable for the second half of january.