Police Search for Murder Suspect in Decatur

right now -- police are searching for this man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in decatur. lashawn caudle is now charged with murder after the shooting victim died this morning. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sierra phillips went to the area where the shooting happened in decatur ... to find out the latest information. miland "i couldn't believe it " i talked to kristy miland-- a friend of the suspect-- who says she needs to know more about what lead up to this friday. miland "evidently something went wrong" standup "now behind me i parkway place apartments in decatur this is where police say they got a call around 1pm that a shooting had happened" shortly after they got the call ... police found the victim just 2 minutes away in the driver seat of his car with a gunshot wound to his leg. miland "they need to get further into this situation and find out what really happened" we still don't know if there was any motive to the shooting -- but we do know it was not random. police say the suspect lashawn caudle is an acquaintance of the victim. they say they can reveal more details once their investigation is over. for now neighbors continue to adjust to what happened. miland "it is the talk of the town" in decatur sp waay31 news. if you have any information on where police might find lashawn